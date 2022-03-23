Advertisement

WRAL anchor named interim leader of PBS North Carolina

David Crabtree has been named interim chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans has announced that WRAL broadcast journalist David Crabtree has been named interim chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina.

Crabtree is an anchor and reporter with more than 30 years in the television news industry, including at WITN.

His service at PBS North Carolina will begin April 1 on a part-time basis, and he will transition to the full-time role in June. He succeeds Lindsay Bierman, who stepped down this month to become executive director and CEO of the Exploratorium in San Francisco, California.

“To have the opportunity to build on the historic foundation of PBS NC is a gift and a major responsibility I take very seriously,” Crabtree said. “I am immensely grateful for the trust of the UNC System to serve the people of North Carolina.”

Crabtree has received numerous awards since joining WRAL in 1994, including Reporter of the Year four times from the Radio Television News Directors Association, Anchor of the Year from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters, and 16 Emmy Awards. In 2007, Crabtree co-anchored a documentary that won the duPont-Columbia Award for outstanding reporting in the public interest.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

