Woman & grandson climb out window to escape Greene Co. fire

Crews from five different fire departments were called to this home on Whitney Street in Walstonburg.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALSTONBURG, N.C. (WITN) - A woman and her grandson climbed out a window to escape a fire that destroyed their Greene County home this morning.

Crews from five different fire departments were called to the home on Whitney Street in Walstonburg shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Walstonburg Fire Chief Don Holloman said when the first units arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

He said someone was cooking in the kitchen when they smelled smoke. The 20-year-old grandson then saw the fire coming from the garage area.

The two people were not injured.

Holloman said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is being brought in to help investigate how the fire began.

In addition to the home, the fire also destroyed two cars in the garage and another one parked outside.

