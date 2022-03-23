Viral video of teacher outburst shocks community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teacher at Southwest Onslow High School was recorded by students yelling and swearing at students in his classroom in a video now viral on social media.

The teacher has since resigned from the high school and is no longer an employee of Onslow County Schools.

Several social media comments condemned the teacher’s behavior, while others comments suggested the teacher may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder which was triggered by the children. Onslow County Schools says to its knowledge the teacher did not suffer from PTSD.

Onslow County Schools says the teacher had to pass standard background checks that would allow him to work around children in schools, and the school system says it is unaware that the teacher had any prior outbursts like the one caught on camera.

Student Cimayiah Josey is the one who recorded the video. Her mom Nickey says, “My first mindsight was what is really going on? I was scared. I was nervous for the kids. I didn’t know if this man was still on campus. I really, she called me in the middle of it. I heard all the yelling, all the screaming. When I watched the video and I listened to it the first time it brought tears to my eyes because I don’t talk to my children like that and I don’t expect nobody else to talk to my children like that.”

“Obviously that kind of behavior is intolerable. It’s not something we’re going to put up with,” said Brent Anderson, chief communications officer for Onslow County Schools.

“We’re going to take every step and every measure that we can to ensure That we’re not hiring people that have issues that are going to are up like that in the classroom,” he continued.

Onslow county resident, Kenyatta Euring explained his frustration after seeing the video.

“I went to North Carolina State University. That’s where I got both of my education degrees. We are taught classroom management we are taught breaking down barriers not creating them,” he said.

" I am adamant,” he continued, “that when it comes to our children I don’t care what race, creed, color, sexual orientation when it comes to our children we have to be vigilant there has to be accountability because we are raising the next generation.”

Onslow County Sheriff’s office says officers assisted school officials in escorting protestors off of the Southwest Onslow High School campus Tuesday morning after protestors arrived and school officials asked the protestors to leave the campus.

Officials with Onslow County schools say the teacher was removed from the classroom Thursday after the outburst and did not teach classes for the remainder of the day before he resigned from the high school on Friday.

The school system would not release the name of the teacher heard on the video.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.