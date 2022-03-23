Advertisement

Unaffiliated voters exceed registered Democrats, Republicans in NC

By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Historically, most North Carolinians are registered as Democrats or Republicans. Now unaffiliated voters are the majority in NC.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, 2.5 million North Carolinians are registered as unaffiliated voters, outnumbering the 2.4 million Democrats and 2.1 million Republicans.

ECU junior Melody Martinez is one of the many unaffiliated voters.

“I think it’s the safest option in the generation we’re in right now. I see both sides perfectly. Sometimes I agree sometimes I disagree. I think it’s just safe to stay in the middle.”

What’s the advantage of being unaffiliated? ECU Political science professor Peter Francia says the flexibility of it can be appealing.

“If you’re a registered Republican you cannot vote in the Democratic primary,” Francia said. “If you’re a registered Democrat, you can’t vote in the Republican primary. If you’re an unaffiliated voter, you have the option to choose on primary day which party primary they wish to vote in.”

Francia says the root of this division doesn’t stem from recent elections. It began nearly two decades ago.

“You can go back all the way to the Bill Clinton presidency to start seeing real evidence of the electorate being more polarized.”

The last time North Carolina saw an increase in unaffiliated voters was in 1988. That’s the year the Republican party opened its primaries to unaffiliated voters.

The last day to register to vote is April 22.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
A pedestrian was injured at this busy intersection Friday afternoon.
POLICE: Man tried to grab woman’s purse, dragged down Greenville street
Joshua Clauson
Man who spent eight days lost in national forest last summer now charged with murder
Hillard Wilson
Fired Martin County deputy charged with DWI
Leanna Gurganus, Barry McGee
Warsaw police say couple and baby found okay

Latest News

James Sprunt celebrates Women’s History Month
James Sprunt celebrates Women’s History Month
Joshua Clauson faces a judge for murder
Neighbors and community react to Carteret County murder
East Carolina University's Day of Giving kicks off Wednesday, March 23 at midnight.
ECU Day of giving set for Wednesday
Women business leaders gathered at James Sprunt Community College in Duplin County during...
James Sprunt celebrates Women’s History Month