Teacher of the Week: Monkea Bryant from H.J. MacDonald Middle School

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for March 23 is Monkea Bryant from H.J. MacDonald Middle School

Bryant has been in the classroom for four years, but this is her first teaching seventh grade ELA. Before that, she taught middle school social studies. Bryant says she enjoys teaching both content levels and enjoys finding new ways to keep her students engaged in the classroom.

Bryant says she has a joy and passion to teach. She says it warms her “heart to be able to educate young scholars, as well as help them to learn and grow in many ways during their middle school journey.”

The person who nominated Ms. Bryant wrote, “I would like to nominate Ms. Monkea Bryant for Teacher of The week. Ms. Bryant currently serves as a seventh grade ELA teacher at HJ. MacDonald Middle School in New Bern.

Ms. Bryant goes above and beyond for her students that she teaches daily. We all know teaching and learning is a challenge these days due to the pandemic and the battle of COVID-19 that we’ve faced for the last two years has definitely been a challenge for the students and teachers. Ms. Bryant has definitely shown love and compassion for her students even outside of her classroom.

Ms. Bryant continues to love, and provide growth for her students.”

Congratulations Ms. Bryant!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

