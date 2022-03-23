Pitt County Clerk to the Board of Commissioners receives statewide honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local county clerk has been named Outstanding Clerk of the Year by the North Carolina County Clerks Association.

Pitt County Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, Kimberly Hines, was honored with the award this past Thursday in Concord at the conference’s annual banquet.

Hines has worked for Pitt County for 21 years and has served as Clerk since 2010.

County clerks are public officials appointed by county commissioners and create permanent records of board actions and minutes and help with legal processes and procedures.

Hines says she is flattered to be recognized by her peers but is most appreciative of the support she’s received from the community.

Hines says, “The award itself was a great honor and I was even more surprised when I stood up and saw my family and my coworkers, my county manager and our commissioners there so it was a great surprise.”

Hines has previously served as the President of the County Clerks Association in 2017 and 2018.

