Pitt County cautions against overuse of grass and weed control products

Pitt County officials are urging people to use caution when using grass killer.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With the warmer temperatures the grass is growing and officials in Pitt County urge people to use caution when using grass killer.

The chemical, Glyphosate is found in commonly used grass and weed control products and when used incorrectly it can lead to the loss of property due to erosion which causes sedimentation to occur.

The buildup of sediment creates drainage system issues. Officials are encouraging people to follow the instructions on the bottle when using such products.

Misuse or overuse of such products may cause the loss of vegetation, especially on ditch banks which can impede proper drainage.

Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager says, “When people overspray the ditch banks it exposes the dirt. The dirt falls in the ditch and it creates flooding. Anyone who has lived in Pitt County for a period of time knows that drainage and flooding can create serious issues for the environment and us living in it.”

Gallagher says there are several selective herbicides that will be good alternatives.

