Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which month has the most tornadoes in NC?

Tornadoes have happened in every month, but 1 has the most
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Knowing when we are most likely to have a tornado is helpful information. Which month do you think North Carolina has had the most tornadoes?

Winter season has the fewest tornadoes as colder air is heavy and more difficult for it to rise into thunderstorms, so don’t guess February. Make your choice and see below if you are correct.

April has the most as the air is warming up, yet the upper levels are still cold enough to give a big temperature difference from to bottom of the atmosphere. The Autumn tornado peak was caused by tropical systems producing some tornadoes. Over the decade from 2010-2019, April had the most followed by September, October, May and March.

For tornado safety, always seek the lowest level of a building, away from windows, and with more walls between you and the outside. A small room offers more support to the ceiling, so choose small rooms over large ones. - Phillip Williams

