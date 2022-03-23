Onslow County man shares message on Ukraine in unexpected locations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -When it comes to hard topics, some people prefer to talk it out, while others express themselves through song, dance or image. Meanwhile, one Onslow County man is sharing his message in a rather unexpected way.

Whether it’s midnight or midday - whenever inspiration strikes - Sean Manley grabs a paint brush.

“I’m not a poet. I try to be a painter, so that’s how I express it, with a painting rather than, it says what I feel rather than me writing down words,” Manley said.

He is moved to create many things, from nature to his thoughts on current events.

“I know where they’re coming from about starting WWIII, but I don’t know if there’s a way to stop it without stopping him immediately,” Manley expressed.

Lately, like many other Americans, the war on Ukraine has been on his mind. “Just because they’re not a part of NATO, all the countries are just sitting back waiting and in the meantime women and children are dying.”

Manley brought his thoughts to life in hand-painted images that he shares in some of the most unexpected locations.

“I hide them around Jacksonville in public parking lots. I never hide them inside of a store,” he said.

For people who find his treasures, their art show might be between two white lines or propped on a light pole.

“They can put it on their mantel or they put it in their closet or in their bedroom. It’s totally up to them,” said Manley.

