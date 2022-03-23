Advertisement

New Bern road closed again for railroad work

South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard will be closed for maintenance to the railroad tracks.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be another day of railroad crossing work in New Bern on Wednesday.

The city says it needs more time to finish work on the South Glenburnie road crossing.

The crossing will be closed from 7 a.m. until noon for milling, replacing ties and repaving the road.

Drivers should use Oaks Road, Simmons Street, and Neuse Boulevard as alternatives.

