New Bern road closed again for railroad work

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be another day of railroad crossing work in New Bern on Wednesday.

The city says it needs more time to finish work on the South Glenburnie road crossing.

The crossing will be closed from 7 a.m. until noon for milling, replacing ties and repaving the road.

Drivers should use Oaks Road, Simmons Street, and Neuse Boulevard as alternatives.

