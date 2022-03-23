Neighbors and community react to Carteret County murder

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Arms crossed, Joshua Clauson stood in front of a judge Tuesday accused of killing a man.

46-year-old Daniel Brisson’s body was left in the road near Patsy Mahood’s home. It was certainly a startling sight for her.

“Not that, you know, nobody dies, but people act a little strange sometimes.”

Living in the area for the past two years, Mahood said usually trouble doesn’t come from neighborhood residents, but from those who come and go.

“It’s good, the nosiest thing you just heard was the dogs and they bark at everything.”

WITN first reported on 20-year-old Clauson last summer, when we went missing in the Croatan National Forest for eight days.

“One situation doesn’t really have anything to do with the other. So, I wouldn’t say I was surprised in any manner or anything like that one way or the other,” said Carteret County Sheriff, Asa Buck.

Previously homeless, for now, Clauson remains behind bars after Carteret County deputies found enough evidence supporting the charge.

“A citizen saw a body lying in the roadway and called 911 and our office was dispatched,” Buck recalled.

Walking out of the courtroom Tuesday, Clauson now awaits his second court appearance.

“For people who make these types of decisions to hurt people, they need to know that they’re going to be investigated and charged and prosecuted,” warned Buck.

During the first appearance prosecutors told the judge Clauson refused to provide a DNA sample. However, when addressed by the judge, Clauson confirmed he would give one.

Clauson is under no bond and is currently in the Carteret County jail.

His next court date is set for April 1st.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.