Police looking for people accused of stealing guns, ammunition from Neuse Sport Shop

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are looking for two people they say broke into a store and stole guns and ammunition.

Police say it happened sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday at Neuse Sport Shop on E New Bern Road. Officers say multiple firearms and miscellaneous ammunition was stolen.

Police released two surveillance photos of people they believe to be involved. If you have any information, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

