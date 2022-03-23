Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and gusty storms Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The frontal system that lead to tornadoes across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama the last couple of days will move across ENC Wednesday night into Thursday. By the time this system reaches us, it will have seen its strength reduced. Still, a few strong storms will be possible as the weakened front arrives, making Wednesday evening through Thursday morning First Alert Weather Days. We’ll have a few storms overnight, with some heavier downpours moving in Thursday morning through early afternoon. Much of ENC will get a much needed 1″ of rain on average, with isolated totals as high as 2 inches possible.

Once the front clears the coast late Thursday, our temps will fall back into the 60s for the remainder of the week and weekend. Chilly breezes will blow Friday Night, but temperatures are expected to stay above freezing. We may see a couple nights in the 30s, but no freezing nights are in the forecast period and we will settle into an extended period on seasonable and pleasant weather. There will be a frost potential for early morning hours Monday.

Wednesday

Mild and breezy. Scattered storms will approach in the evening. High of 76. Wind: S 15 G 25. PM rain chance: 60%

Wednesday Night

Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Low of 67. Wind: S 12 G 20. Rain chance: 90%

Thursday

Widespread showers and some storms. High of 72. Wind: S 15 G 20. Rain chance: 90%

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 67. Wind: SW 15.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 62. Wind: W 10 G 15.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 59. Wind: NW 15 G 25.

