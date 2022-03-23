Advertisement

James Sprunt celebrates Women’s History Month

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville celebrated Women’s History Month Tuesday.

Students and faculty heard from women throughout the community that hold jobs in fields that are typically male-dominated jobs.

The goal of the event was to encourage women to explore such career choices.

Karla Blanton, James Sprunt Community College Counselor says, “This gives our students and community to see women in male-dominated fields and pursue jobs they may have not have thought of and be trailblazers in those fields as well.”

“Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” is the theme of this year’s women’s history month.

