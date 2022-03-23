Advertisement

Former Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign...
FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Wednesday that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night.

They directed further questions to U.S. Border and Customs Protection. That agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Manafort led former President Donald Trump’s campaign for several months during the 2016 presidential race, but was ousted after revelations about his business dealings in Ukraine.

He was later convicted of financial crimes, serving time in prison before being released in May 2020 because of the pandemic.

Trump pardoned Manafort in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Austin Goulder was chasing a vehicle that didn’t stop for a police safety checkpoint...
Maysville police officer trapped in wrecked cruiser for over two hours
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Joshua Clauson
Man who spent eight days lost in national forest last summer now charged with murder
Joshua Clauson made a brief court appearance Tuesday morning in Beaufort.
No bond for murder suspect who was lost in Croatan National Forest last summer

Latest News

Mack Rutherford, 16 , poses with his small plane prior to his departure to attempt to fly solo...
Teenage pilot starts around-the-world flight from Bulgaria
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for kids younger than 6
Baily Bieniek-Phelps delivered her fifth baby on the side of I-94 while on the way to the...
Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband
A video captures a tornado as it crossed St. Bernard Parish in Arabi, Louisiana. (Shawn O'Neil...
Louisiana resident films tornado touching down
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Supreme Court won’t say whether Thomas remains hospitalized