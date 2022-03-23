Advertisement

ECU Day of giving set for Wednesday

East Carolina University's Day of Giving kicks off Wednesday, March 23 at midnight.
East Carolina University's Day of Giving kicks off Wednesday, March 23 at midnight.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The biggest fundraising day of the year at ECU is set to kick off at midnight.

The University is hosting its annual day of giving with the Pirate Nation Gives campaign.

The 24-hour online fundraising event starts at midnight Tuesday and runs through midnight Wednesday.

The campaign encourages alumni, staff, students, and friends of the university to donate to programs and departments across the campus.

Donations can be made to academic and athletic programs and can be earmarked for scholarships, research, or whatever use is important to donors.

The university set new records last year with 1,200 donors raising more than $6.5 million.

Administrators say they hope that support continues as campus life moves forward from the pandemic.

Chris Dyba, ECU Vice Chancellor for University Advancement says, “We look forward to having a more engaged alumni population that comes back for athletic events and performances and as we get out of this pandemic, people are continuing to give, but being engaged in the life of the university.”

This is the sixth year for the day of giving campaign.

