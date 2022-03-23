ECU baseball scratches out win at UNC Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University baseball scrapped together a pair of runs in the 8th inning to pick up a 3-1 win at Wilmington on Tuesday night.

Jake Kuchmaner made a rare appearance as a pinch runner in the 8th. He would come in on a throwing error. Lane Hoover would get on base and later score on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.

The Pirates got three shutout innings from Garrett Saylor. He only gave up 2 hits as he picked up his second win of the season.

The Pirates are 11-10 this season.

The Pirates open a 5-game homestand starting Wednesday against Elon at 4 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.