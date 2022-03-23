ECU baseball scratches out win at UNC Wilmington
ECU 3, UNC Wilmington 1
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University baseball scrapped together a pair of runs in the 8th inning to pick up a 3-1 win at Wilmington on Tuesday night.
Jake Kuchmaner made a rare appearance as a pinch runner in the 8th. He would come in on a throwing error. Lane Hoover would get on base and later score on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.
The Pirates got three shutout innings from Garrett Saylor. He only gave up 2 hits as he picked up his second win of the season.
The Pirates are 11-10 this season.
The Pirates open a 5-game homestand starting Wednesday against Elon at 4 PM.
