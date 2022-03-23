Advertisement

Carolina stops their slide with home win over Tampa Bay

Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Martin Necas and Tony DeAngelo scored to break a power-play drought for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, snapping a season-worst four-game winless streak.

Sebastian Aho also scored and Seth Jarvis assisted on two goals for the Hurricanes.

Goalie Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for just his second win this month.

Nick Paul scored in his first Tampa Bay game and Alex Killorn close the gap with a goal with 59.3 seconds remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots, but the Lightning lost for the fifth time in its last seven games.

The Hurricanes went six consecutive games without a power-play goal and then scored two of them within a seven-minute span in the second period.

