Advertisement

12-year-old killed in minibike crash on Pitt County highway

A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday's crash.
A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday's crash.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 12-year-old boy was killed when troopers say he pulled out into the path of a car while on his minibike.

Sgt. D.A. Taylor said it happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Pocscin Road, west of Winterville.

Taylor said Jayden Hinson was alone on the minibike/motor scooter. The sergeant said the child appeared to have pulled out from his driveway when the crash happened.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the car. The Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

Neighbors say Hinson was a 6th grader at A.G. Cox Middle School. A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday’s crash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Austin Goulder was chasing a vehicle that didn’t stop for a police safety checkpoint...
Maysville police officer trapped in wrecked cruiser for over two hours
Wednesday Night Storm Hazards
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday evening through midday Thursday
Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Joshua Clauson
Man who spent eight days lost in national forest last summer now charged with murder

Latest News

Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
Crews from five different fire departments were called to this home on Whitney Street in...
Woman & grandson climb out window to escape Greene Co. fire
Washington woman bought a ticket to honor her late brother by using his birth date and hit it...
Late brother’s birthday date wins Beaufort County woman $100,000