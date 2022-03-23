12-year-old killed in minibike crash on Pitt County highway

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 12-year-old boy was killed when troopers say he pulled out into the path of a car while on his minibike.

Sgt. D.A. Taylor said it happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Pocscin Road, west of Winterville.

Taylor said Jayden Hinson was alone on the minibike/motor scooter. The sergeant said the child appeared to have pulled out from his driveway when the crash happened.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the car. The Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

Neighbors say Hinson was a 6th grader at A.G. Cox Middle School. A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday’s crash.

