Vidant Health and community groups hold health resources event in Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -Vidant Health partnered with several community service organizations Monday to help improve the health of one eastern Carolina community.

A health resources event was held in Bethel in Pitt County that provided over 100 residents with boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, nonperishable foods, and other household necessities.

Vidant Health was on hand to provide free screenings to help people identify signs of potential health concerns like diabetes and hypertension.

The Town of Bethel and the Youth Activity Center teamed up with the Churches Outreach Network and the Conetoe Family Life Center two provide the food donations.

Staff with Vidant Health say it’s important to provide good nutrition and healthcare access to rural communities.

Dr. KaSheta Jackson says, “If we can identify different issues early we can prevent hypertension, early death, stroke, heart attacks. So it’s important for us to provide different services and meet different needs.”

COVID-19 testing and PPE like hand sanitizer and facemasks were made available free of charge as well.

