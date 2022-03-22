Top seed NC State beats Kansas State 89-57, into Sweet 16

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Riverside-Martin star Kayla Jones scored 18 points to help top-seeded North Carolina State beat Kansas State 89-57 in Monday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament, earning a fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Raina Perez and Diamond Johnson each added 15 points for the Wolfpack (31-3), who won their 12th straight game behind a dominating second-quarter performance. N.C. State shot 55% and made 9 of 19 3-pointers, romping to a lopsided win in front of a loud Reynolds Coliseum crowd for the final time this season.

The win sends N.C. State to the Bridgeport Region semifinal against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.