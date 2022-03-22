GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tristan Alvis

BIOGRAPHY

I have lived in the Swansboro area for as long as I can remember. Growing up, I attended Swansboro Elementary, Swansboro Middle, and now Swansboro High School. The past four years at Swansboro High School have definitely been the most impactful in my life so far. Even with all the disruptions—Hurricane Florence and COVID-19—I have still been able to actively participate in running and band throughout most of high school. These activities have made my high school experience so much more enjoyable and gave me the chance to meet new people. It’s unlikely that I would have ever met some of my closest friends (shout out to Jaedyn and Cesar) without these activities. These activities, along with my academic performance, have helped me achieve admission into the US Naval Academy which is where I will be attending college. I chose the Naval Academy because I wanted to be both physically and mentally challenged in college and I believe this college will help set me up for my future life goals. Also, free college does not hurt either.

WITN Class of 2022 Swansboro High School- Tristan Alvis

School: Swansboro High School

Name: Tristen Alvis

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will be attending the United States Naval Academy this upcoming fall. As part of the curriculum, I must attend “plebe summer,” a very rigorous 8-week summer training program that, as the Academy says, “turns civilians into midshipmen.” Following this period, I will be attending the USNA as a full-time student and plan to make the most of it by (hopefully) being able to compete with their track and cross-country teams. Along with this, I want to participate in clubs that meet my interests such as the American Nuclear Society and the Midshipmen Action Group.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Staying motivated throughout the year, especially after college applications are submitted.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Get involved in your school and community and make personal connections with teachers, students, administration, local politicians, you name it! These people come in handy for finding opportunities down the road.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My main highlights this year were attending the state competitions for both cross-country and indoor track with my teammates.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: It is hard to say where I will be in 10 years. I like to envision myself either working in the Pentagon on high-security intelligence affairs, continuing my schooling and conducting research in the nuclear field, or working for a company like SpaceX in fields like physics or nuclear science. Along with my career, I want to be able to travel to various parts of the world, especially Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life has to be my mother. She has always pushed me to challenge myself both academically and physically and has always been there to support anything and everything I do.

I am most unique because: I believe that the qualities that make me most unique are my positivity and open-mindedness. I am almost always in a good mood, and I enjoy being the optimistic voice in the face of adversity. At the same time, I am very accepting of new ideas and cultures, and I love hearing from different peoples’ perspectives in order to improve myself and become a better-rounded person.

What is the one quote you live by: “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” -Theodore Roosevelt

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My friends, Memories, My family, My remaining time in high school, My free time

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could temporarily move anywhere, I would want to move to Japan. Japan has always appealed to me due to its culture, food, and hospitality. Living in Japan would also make it easier for me to visit other eastern and south-eastern Asian countries like South Korea, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The hardest part of the move would be trying to figure out the language.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Most of my classmates did not realize that I wanted to serve in the Navy as an officer.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Three-way tie between my sophomore, junior, and senior year (I could not pick a favorite). Freshman year was not that bad; I did not include it in the list because I felt like I had the least number of opportunities due to Hurricane Florence and my youth which made it boring.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A very large box of matches. I would use the matches to start a fire (duh) to cook food, stay warm, and create a smoke signal.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.