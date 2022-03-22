Sports Spotlight: Kinston’s Graham grows through local program to earn AAU National track championship

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The track at Kinston high has a special group going these days. The goal is to keep kids focused on positive outlets. One of them is so focused on running fast, he is now a national champion. We feature Braylon Graham in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

At just 8 years old braylon graham already has found love.

“I like running and I just love getting medals,” says Kinston runner Braylon Graham.

Part of the “Kinston Spirits” running program put on by Chappriel Pitt.

“Keep kids off the street and doing something positive. When I grew up I didn’t have a father. I didn’t know my dad. When I started this program, when I came up there were men in the community who helped me at the recreation departments and stuff,” says Kinston Spirits coach Chappriel Pitt, “My mother always told me, wherever you live make sure they know you there by your work by your work with the kids.”

Braylon and many others like him...

“They are pretty good too,” says Braylon, “They push me.”

...are finding a safe place to grow.

“Keep him out of trouble,” says Braylon’s mother Brandi Graham, “Coach Pitt is very hands on with them. We practice almost every day even on the weekends.”

For Graham, who’s dad ran track and played football at Greene Central...

“He thinks he’s the best, he thinks he is the fastest and he’s going to give it all he got,” says Braylon’s father Andre Corbitt, “I tell him no matter what place you finish in, we are going to be proud of him because you go out there and do your best.”

...it’s been a golden experience.

The expectation to win at Virginia Beach in the AAU Nationals.

“I did the 200 and I got first in my heat and 2nd overall,” says Braylon.

Leading to something really special when it was his turn to run the 60 meter dash in the 7 and 8 year old division.

“This one I got in the 60,” says Braylon, “There was a lot of people and um there was a lot of fast people too. I did the 60 and got first overall.”

A national championship.

“It felt good,” says Braylon.

And now Braylon has the confidence and drive to keep running...

“I never knew he could run,” says Brandi, “He took off and he surprised me. He has been going ever since.”

...adding to the spirit...

“Sky is the limit man. It makes you proud,” says Andre, “I’m really proud of him.”

in the heart of Kinston.

“1,2,3 We Run Kinston!!!!”

Braylon’s dad tells us he is looking into starting flag football in the fall. Be on the lookout for this young man down the road.

If you have a local athlete with an inspiring story to share please let us know about them. You can submit nominations via email at spotlight@witn.com .

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.