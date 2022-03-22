Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How long does a tornado last from start to finish?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There were around 20 tornadoes in Texas on Monday and more expected Tuesday in Louisiana and Mississippi. This system will bring a chance for storms to our area late Wednesday into Thursday. Have you thought about how long a tornado lasts once it touches the ground. I pose the question to you regarding the average time a tornado lasts in North Carolina.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 22 (WITN)

While some outbreaks can have major tornadoes which last a fairly long time, think of the many smaller tornaodes which do not last long. That will affect the average time. Take your best shot and check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 22 (WITN)

10 minutes doesn’t seem like a long time, but for a tornado to be on the ground that is a rather long time from start to finish. We have many short lived tornadoes in our state which may only touchtown for seconds to a few minutes, but then we sometimes get longer lived tornadoes which are much more significant. Most tornadoes in our state travel from the southwest to the northeast, but can vary greatly in direction and speed. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.