North Carolina women top Arizona to reach NCAA tournament Sweet-16

Jacksonville’s Todd-Williams had 19 points in big win for Heels
North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) and forward Anya Poole, right, celebrate during...
North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) and forward Anya Poole, right, celebrate during a women's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament hosted in Tucson, Ariz., Monday, March 21, 2022. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jacksonville’s Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 19 points, Deja Kelly added 15 and North Carolina overwhelmed Arizona 63-45 Monday night to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years.

The Tar Heels held Arizona (22-7) to 29% shooting, including 7 from 27 from 3, to earn a spot in the regional semifinals Friday against No. 1 overall seed South Carolina.

North Carolina carried a dominating fourth quarter against Stephen F. Austin into a hostile environment and blew out a team that spent a good portion of the season ranked in the top 10.

