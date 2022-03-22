North Carolina women top Arizona to reach NCAA tournament Sweet-16

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jacksonville’s Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 19 points, Deja Kelly added 15 and North Carolina overwhelmed Arizona 63-45 Monday night to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years.

The Tar Heels held Arizona (22-7) to 29% shooting, including 7 from 27 from 3, to earn a spot in the regional semifinals Friday against No. 1 overall seed South Carolina.

North Carolina carried a dominating fourth quarter against Stephen F. Austin into a hostile environment and blew out a team that spent a good portion of the season ranked in the top 10.

