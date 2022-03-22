Advertisement

New Bern’s Glenburnie Road closed again Wednesday for railroad work

South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard will be closed for maintenance to the railroad tracks.
South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard will be closed for maintenance to the railroad tracks.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be another day of railroad crossing work in New Bern on Wednesday.

The city says the North Carolina Railroad needs more time to finish its work on the South Glenburnie Road crossing.

That crossing was closed all day Monday, and then the railroad worked on another crossing on Neuse Boulevard Tuesday.

The Glenburnie Road crossing will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to noon to complete milling, replacing ties, and then repaving the street.

People are being told to use Oaks Road, Simmons Street, and Neuse Boulevard as alternatives.

