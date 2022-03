NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Railroad maintenance continues Tuesday in New Bern.

The railroad crossings at Neuse Boulevard will be closed all day. Detour signs will be set up to direct drivers to NC-43 to US-70/17 to S. Glenburnie Road and then back onto Neuse Boulevard.

REMINDER: NEUSE BOULEVARD CLOSED AT RAILROAD CROSSING TODAY Heads up the NC Railroad is closing the railroad crossing... Posted by City of New Bern, NC Government on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The work is expected to wrap up by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.