Judge’s order in $1.7 billion school funding case fast-tracked to Supreme Court
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Supreme Court has agreed to accelerate the process to determine whether a trial judge had authority to order $1.7 billion in taxpayer money be spent to address inequities in the public schools.
The justices granted a request to hear the matter in the coming months, rather than wait first for a ruling from the Court of Appeals.
Monday’s order is the latest in school funding litigation known as ``Leandro.’’
The justices didn’t immediately schedule arguments, but told Judge David Lee to first examine his decision within 30 days in light of a recent enacted state budget.
Republican legislative leaders didn’t want the case accelerated.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.