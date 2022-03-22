Hurricanes acquire Domi in three-team trade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Max Domi in a three-team trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers.

The Canes picked up prospect defenseman Tylar Inamoto. Columbus gets defensive prospected Aidan Hreschuk and the Panthers in return got forward prospect Egor Korshkov and a 2022 6th round draft pick.

Domi is in the last year of a two-year, 10.6 million dollar deal. He can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Domi has just 9 goals and 23 assists in 53 games this season after being expected to be one of the premier goal scorers early in his career. He has just one goal in his last 31 games.

Max was the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and has 99 goals and 208 assists in his NHL career. The Canes are his fourth NHL franchise spending time with Phoenix, Montreal and Columbus.

The Hurricanes (41-15-6) first in the Metropolitan Division. They are three points up on the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Canes have dropped four straight games coming into Tuesday when they face the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drops at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.