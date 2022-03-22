First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The severe storms that spawned tornadoes across East Texas yesterday will be redeveloping over the Gulf Coast today. The large frontal system will see ideal conditions for severe storms today before it arrives here in Eastern NC late Wednesday. The tornado threat will be high along with a significant chance of severe wind gusts (+60 mph) today along the Gulf Coast, but as the system approaches NC, it will see its strength rapidly wane.

The storms will cross I-95 between 4pm and 6pm Wednesday, coming in isolated and scattered. This lack of organization will help limit the height (and resulting strength) of any storms that do make it here. The tornado threat will fall as well, but it won’t drop off completely. The main severe threats we will be faced with are strong winds and hail. The thunderstorm activity will likely taper off briefly around midnight Wednesday before another influx of downpours rolls in with the front.

Thursday’s severe storm potential will be reduced again as heavy rains will help stabilize our atmosphere. Moderate to heavy downpours will be present through much of Thursday before slowly moving off the Outer Banks late Thursday night. Rainfall totals will reach between 1 to 2 inches with 3 inches possible along the coast.

