Experts weigh in on the significance of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Monday marked the beginning of the historic confirmation hearings for U.S Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to have a seat on the highest court.

Jackson has a loaded resume that includes two years as a federal public defender and nine years as a federal judge. During her confirmation hearings, she’ll answer questions from the Senate committee’s 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans.

It’s a hearing NCCU law professor Irving Joyner believes she can handle.

“I think she will be confirmed. Her credentials exceed most of the people who are presently on the court,” Irving said.

Irving predicts Jackson will be questioned about their political background.

“I think the focus is going to be on this claim of her liberality and because she’s an African American woman who has risen through the process who has deemed by some to be an affirmative action product,” Irving said.

NCCU associate dean, April Dawson, says the hearing is historic and will pave the way for other women of color if Jackson is confirmed.

“Whether she’s writing for the majority, whether she’s writing a concurring opinion, we for the first time in history will have a Supreme Court opinion written by a black woman,” Dawson said. “That’s a big deal.”

Democrats who control the Senate by a slim margin hope to confirm Jackson before Easter.

Irving says that if Jackson’s hearings conclude this week, she would be sworn in by June 30. Jackson would be replacing Judge Stephen Breyer who announced his retirement earlier this year.

