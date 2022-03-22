ECU golf claims third at ECU Intercollegiate tournament, Pirates top individual Carroll finished tied for 5th
Southern Mississippi claim title
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU INTERCOLLEGIATE - 54 HOLES
1. Southern Mississippi +2 Total 864
2. Francis Marion +21
3. East Carolina +24
4. Gardner-Webb +26
5. Oakland +29
6. Western Carolina +40
7. Temple +43
T8. Presbyterian College +50
T8. IUPUI +50
10. Mount Olive +54
11. Maryland +57
12. Dartmouth +59
Individual
T1 Zack Byers Gardner-Webb 72 71 68 211 -5
T1 Max Green * West Virginia 69 69 73 211 -5
T3 Ryan Dupuy Southern Mississippi 68 73 72 213 -3
T3 Brice Wilkinson Southern Mississippi 69 74 70 213 -3
T5 Stephen Carroll East Carolina 73 74 69 216 E
T5 Thomas Giroux Oakland 70 73 73 216 E
T5 Grant Sellers Francis Marion 69 72 75 216 E
T8 Robbie Latter Southern Mississippi 75 70 74 219 +3
T8 Thongpipat Rattanayanon Southern Mississippi 75 70 74 219 +3
T10 Taylor Gardner IUPUI 73 73 74 220 +4
T10 Warwick Purchase * Southern Mississippi 77 69 74 220 +4
T10 Mitchell Vance Francis Marion 72 73 75 220 +4
T13 Nic Brown East Carolina 77 74 70 221 +5
T13 Peech Bunnadodee Gardner-Webb 67 74 80 221 +5
T13 Yaro Ilyenko Oakland 73 76 72 221 +5
T13 Jimmy McCollum Presbyterian College 75 74 72 221 +5
17 Jake Peacock Western Carolina 73 78 71 222 +6
T18 Todd Duncan * West Virginia 77 75 71 223 +7
T18 Owen Tucci Oakland 71 74 78 223 +7
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.