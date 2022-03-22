Advertisement

ECU golf claims third at ECU Intercollegiate tournament, Pirates top individual Carroll finished tied for 5th

Southern Mississippi claim title
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU INTERCOLLEGIATE - 54 HOLES

1. Southern Mississippi +2 Total 864

2. Francis Marion +21

3. East Carolina +24

4. Gardner-Webb +26

5. Oakland +29

6. Western Carolina +40

7. Temple +43

T8. Presbyterian College +50

T8. IUPUI +50

10. Mount Olive +54

11. Maryland +57

12. Dartmouth +59

Individual

T1    Zack Byers  Gardner-Webb 72  71  68  211  -5 

T1    Max Green *  West Virginia 69  69  73  211  -5 

T3    Ryan Dupuy  Southern Mississippi 68  73  72  213  -3 

T3    Brice Wilkinson  Southern Mississippi 69  74  70  213  -3 

T5    Stephen Carroll  East Carolina 73  74  69  216  E 

T5    Thomas Giroux  Oakland 70  73  73  216  E 

T5    Grant Sellers  Francis Marion 69  72  75  216  E 

T8    Robbie Latter  Southern Mississippi 75  70  74  219  +3 

T8     Thongpipat Rattanayanon  Southern Mississippi 75  70  74  219  +3 

T10    Taylor Gardner  IUPUI 73  73  74  220  +4 

T10    Warwick Purchase *  Southern Mississippi 77  69  74  220  +4 

T10    Mitchell Vance  Francis Marion 72  73  75  220  +4 

T13    Nic Brown  East Carolina 77  74  70  221  +5 

T13    Peech Bunnadodee  Gardner-Webb 67  74  80  221  +5 

T13    Yaro Ilyenko  Oakland 73  76  72  221  +5 

T13    Jimmy McCollum  Presbyterian College 75  74  72  221  +5 

17    Jake Peacock  Western Carolina 73  78  71  222  +6 

T18    Todd Duncan *  West Virginia 77  75  71  223  +7 

T18    Owen Tucci  Oakland 71  74  78  223  +7

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
A pedestrian was injured at this busy intersection Friday afternoon.
POLICE: Man tried to grab woman’s purse, dragged down Greenville street
Joshua Clauson
Man who spent eight days lost in national forest last summer now charged with murder
Leanna Gurganus, Barry McGee
Warsaw police say couple and baby found okay
Hillard Wilson
Fired Martin County deputy charged with DWI

Latest News

ECU baseball and softball move up Wednesday games to avoid weather
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado...
Atlanta sports fans move forward after losing long time stars
North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) and forward Anya Poole, right, celebrate during...
North Carolina women top Arizona to reach NCAA tournament Sweet-16
North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) backs into Longwood's Brooke Anya (0) during the...
Top seed NC State beats Kansas State 89-57, into Sweet 16