Croatan National Forest planning prescribed burn today

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday.

The burn is 311 acres on East Fisher Ave and Hwy 70 near New Bern.

People in the area should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent wildfires.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.