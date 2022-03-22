Advertisement

Croatan National Forest planning prescribed burn today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday.

The burn is 311 acres on East Fisher Ave and Hwy 70 near New Bern.

People in the area should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent wildfires.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
A pedestrian was injured at this busy intersection Friday afternoon.
POLICE: Man tried to grab woman’s purse, dragged down Greenville street
Joshua Clauson
Man who spent eight days lost in national forest last summer now charged with murder
Leanna Gurganus, Barry McGee
Warsaw police say couple and baby found okay
Hillard Wilson
Fired Martin County deputy charged with DWI

Latest News

South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard will be closed for maintenance to the railroad tracks.
New Bern street closed again for railroad maintenance
Healthy Habits: March marks Colorectal Cancer Awareness Mont
Healthy Habits: March marks Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Healthy Habits: March marks Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
BA.2 omicron variant cases on the rise, state monitors sewershed
BA.2 omicron variant cases on the rise, state monitors sewershed