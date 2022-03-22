Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue dropping in North Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of North Carolinians in the hospital with COVID-19 continues its decline.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday there were only 616 hospitalizations across the state.

That’s the lowest since July 17th when there were only 588 hospitalizations.

The number of people in the hospital with the virus has been dropping since January 26th when it hit a peak of 5,206.

The number of deaths from the virus also remains low. On Tuesday no new deaths were reported, while on Monday there was just one.

DHHS also reported 819 new cases on Tuesday, compared to 373 the day before.

