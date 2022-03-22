Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Calm today ahead of incoming storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll see the mercury rise a touch higher today as winds blow in out of the southwest. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with cloud cover gradually increasing before sunset. Highs will reach the mid 70s, so if you don’t have lunch plans yet, an outside option would be spectacular.

The frontal system that lead to tornadoes across Texas yesterday will drag a cold front across the East late Wednesday into Thursday. It is expected to reach its peak intensity today over the Gulf Coast states (LA, MS and AL). By the time it reaches us, the system will have seen its strength reduced. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as the weakened front arrives, making Wednesday evening through Thursday First Alert Weather Days.

Once the front clears the coast, our temps will fall back into the 60s for the remainder of the week and weekend. Winds will be breezy Friday night but temperatures are expected to stay well above freezing.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 74. Wind: SW 10.

Wednesday

Warm and breezy. Storms will approach in the evening. High of 76. Wind: SW 15 G 20. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Showers and storms expected. High of 72. Wind: SW 15. Rain chance: 80%

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 67. Wind: SW 15.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 66. Wind: W 10 G 15. Rain chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.