Canes sign Kotkaniemi to 8-year extension

He has 23 points in 59 games this year for Carolina
Carolina Hurricanes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an eight-year contract extension on Monday. It is an average-annual value of $4.82 million per season. The deal runs through the 2029-30 season.

The 21 year old forward has 11 goals and 12 assists in 59 games since joining the Canes from Montreal this year. He put up 22 goals and 40 assist during the 2018-21 regular seasons with Montreal. He had 9 goals and 3 assists in the playoffs for the Habs.

Kotkaniemi was drafted third overall by Montreal in 2018.

