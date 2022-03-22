Advertisement

Atlanta sports fans move forward after losing long time stars

Freeman, Ryan leave Atlanta after decades representing the city
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado...
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. Freeman, Carlos Correa, and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball's new labor deal. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - It was a 1-2 punch to the gut for Atlanta’s sports fans. In the space of an extraordinary week, two of the city’s most beloved sports figures were gone.

Freddie Freeman departed first, his hopes of playing an entire career with the World Series champion Braves snuffed out by contract negotiations that went awry.

Then came Matt Ryan, traded by the Falcons for a piddling third-round draft pick after the NFL team’s clumsy attempt to line up his successor at quarterback.

A pair of MVPs with a combined 26 seasons between them will now take the field against the A-T-L.

