Advertisement

Warsaw police looking for couple suspected of hurting baby

Leanna Gurganus, Barry McGee
Leanna Gurganus, Barry McGee(Warsaw Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a couple they believe injured a 1-year-old.

Warsaw police are looking for Barry McGee and Leanna Gurganus. Officers say the two were involved in a domestic dispute on Thursday.

Officials say the couple is traveling with the baby. They believe the baby was hurt after finding “significant blood loss” in a room the couple was staying in.

Witnesses say they have been seen in Greenville, Winterville and Rose Hill. If you know where they are, call police at 910-293-7816.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount
Royal Rogers, 80, was arrested after shooting his 77-year-old wife on Saturday.
Cedar Point man arrested after shooting his wife
Newport man found dead on roadway, prompts investigation
Suspended North Carolina attorney sentenced for visa fraud
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no

Latest News

Fire crews responded to a tractor trailer on I-40 Sunday.
Duplin County first responders help put out tractor trailer fire
The bridge will be closed for three days next week.
Two Lenoir County bridges closed for road work
New Bern road closed for railroad maintenance
Onslow County commissioner releases statement on the plane crash that killed 4 Marines.
Onslow County Commissioner releases statement on fallen Marines