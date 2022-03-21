Warsaw police looking for couple suspected of hurting baby

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a couple they believe injured a 1-year-old.

Warsaw police are looking for Barry McGee and Leanna Gurganus. Officers say the two were involved in a domestic dispute on Thursday.

Officials say the couple is traveling with the baby. They believe the baby was hurt after finding “significant blood loss” in a room the couple was staying in.

Witnesses say they have been seen in Greenville, Winterville and Rose Hill. If you know where they are, call police at 910-293-7816.

