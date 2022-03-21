Advertisement

UNC-Wilmington men pull upset of top seed in in College Basketball Invitational

Former South Central star Shykeim Phillips had 24 points
UNCW baseball gets second seed in CAA tournament
UNCW baseball gets second seed in CAA tournament
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Jaylen Sims made a layup with 4.3 seconds left to lead UNC Wilmington to a 76-75 win over Drake in the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals on Monday.

The Seahawks overcame a 22-point second half deficit to come back to reach the tournament semifinals.

UNCW shot 56% in the 2nd half to do it.

Former South Central star Shykeim Phillips matched his career high with 24 points to lead the Seahawks.

ShanQuan Hemphill led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

UNCW will play in the semifinals on Tuesday. They will face the winner of UNC Asheville and Northern Colorado.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount
Royal Rogers, 80, was arrested after shooting his 77-year-old wife on Saturday.
Cedar Point man arrested after shooting his wife
Newport man found dead on roadway, prompts investigation
Suspended North Carolina attorney sentenced for visa fraud
Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Latest News

Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski walks off the floor after beating Michigan State 85-76 in the...
Duke fights past Michigan State, Coach K reaches 26th Sweet 16
Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium
MyTV to air first Charlotte FC game this weekend
Baylor tips off against North Carolina in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat ’21 champ Baylor
Kallgren makes 35 saves, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-2