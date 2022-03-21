UNC-Wilmington men pull upset of top seed in in College Basketball Invitational

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Jaylen Sims made a layup with 4.3 seconds left to lead UNC Wilmington to a 76-75 win over Drake in the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals on Monday.

The Seahawks overcame a 22-point second half deficit to come back to reach the tournament semifinals.

UNCW shot 56% in the 2nd half to do it.

Former South Central star Shykeim Phillips matched his career high with 24 points to lead the Seahawks.

ShanQuan Hemphill led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

UNCW will play in the semifinals on Tuesday. They will face the winner of UNC Asheville and Northern Colorado.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.