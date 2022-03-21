POLICE: Man tried to grab woman’s purse, dragged down Greenville street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found injured on a busy Greenville street Friday afternoon was actually trying to take a woman’s purse from her car.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street.

The initial call came in as a pedestrian hit by a car, but police say there was no accident.

A police spokeswoman said Kenneth Langrehr was sitting on the side of Greenville Boulevard and a woman was trying to give him some money. That’s when police said Langrehr leaned into the open window and tried to take her entire purse from the front seat.

Police said the woman drove off with the man still hanging from the window of her vehicle. They said he eventually let go and fell to the ground.

Police said Langrehr never got the woman’s purse and was taken to Vidant Medical Center for his injuries.

The police spokeswoman said the case remains under investigation.

