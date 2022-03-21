Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What hail size makes a storm severe?

Winds over 57 mph make a storm severe, but what about hail size?
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we are entering severe thunderstorm season in Eastern NC, it is good to know what is considered a severe thunderstorm. Wind gusts over 57 mph (50 knots) make a storm severe as does hail over a certain size. Check out the trivia question below and see how you fared farther down.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 21
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 21(WITN)

Hint: pea size hail is so small it isn’t considered severe while such a storm may produce severe winds, this size hail alone would not warrant the storm being considered severe. Make your choice and see below to see if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 21
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 21(WITN)

Hail the size of a quarter or larger is considered severe. This size was increases a few years ago by the National Weather Service because there becoming too many severe thunderstorm warnings based on 3.4 inch diameter hail. It was found that hail the size of pennies often didn’t do any significant harm. At quarter size, more reports of hail damage are seen. By the way, the frequency of lightning strikes is not part of the criteria used to determine if a thunderstorm is severe or not. - Phillip Williams

