Onslow County Commissioner releases statement on fallen Marines

Onslow County commissioner releases statement on the plane crash that killed 4 Marines.
Onslow County commissioner releases statement on the plane crash that killed 4 Marines.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County commissioner is offering condolences to the families of the Marines who passed away in a plane crash during a NATO exercise in Norway.

The 4 Marines stationed air station New River were identified as Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy and Cpl. Jacob Moore.

In a statement released Monday morning, Onslow Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Bright said,

A Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

