Onslow County Commissioner releases statement on fallen Marines

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County commissioner is offering condolences to the families of the Marines who passed away in a plane crash during a NATO exercise in Norway.

The 4 Marines stationed air station New River were identified as Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy and Cpl. Jacob Moore.

In a statement released Monday morning, Onslow Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Bright said,

We mourn today for the loss of these four heroes who have lived amongst us. They are the front line of protection for our freedoms and they died while training to better protect us. My condolences to their families, loved ones, friends and those with whom they worked. Our community knows the sacrifices of military connected families and we offer them our empathy and prayers.

A Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

