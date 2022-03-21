Onslow County Commissioner releases statement on fallen Marines
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County commissioner is offering condolences to the families of the Marines who passed away in a plane crash during a NATO exercise in Norway.
The 4 Marines stationed air station New River were identified as Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy and Cpl. Jacob Moore.
In a statement released Monday morning, Onslow Board of Commissioners Chairman Jack Bright said,
A Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.
