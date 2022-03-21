Advertisement

New Bern road closed for railroad maintenance

(WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers may have to find an alternate route to work Monday.

In New Bern, South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard will be closed for maintenance to the railroad tracks. Drivers should use Highway 55, Simons Street and Oaks Road to get around it.

Work will continue Tuesday impacting Neuse Boulevard between Race Track and South Glenburnie.

The work is expected to wrap up by Wednesday.

