Advertisement

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County sheriff's deputy fired following DWI investigation
Deputy fired amid DWI investigation
Man ejected from boat dies in Rocky Mount
Driver, Jamal Stephenson, arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run
UPDATE: ECU all clear after off-campus threat
Royal Rogers, 80, was arrested after shooting his 77-year-old wife on Saturday.
Cedar Point man arrested after shooting his wife

Latest News

Greenville Choral Society performing spirituals and hymns
Greenville Choral Society performs to support Ukraine
Children play to celebrate start of Spring
Area plant nurseries look forward to spring
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
Marco Navarro was arrested after a shooting in Nash County on Saturday.
Man arrested after Nash Co. shooting