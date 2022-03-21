Man arrested after Nash Co. shooting

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested after a shooting in Nash County on Saturday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Nash County EMS came to the 7600 block of Old White Oak Road where they say they found Alfredo Maldonado, 41, shot and on the ground outside.

Maldonado was taken to UNC Nash Hospital and then was transferred to Vidant Medical Center where he’s listed in stable condition.

Investigators say it appears Maldonado knew the man who shot him, who was identified as Marco Navarro.

“There was a disagreement about money between the two over ownership of a vehicle,” Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. “At some point, the suspect pulled out a rifle and shot multiple times at the victim striking him once in the lower abdomen.”

Navarro fled the scene but wasn’t found until the day after the shooting, on Sunday, when he was found in his car in a parking lot on West Gannon Avenue in Zebulon.

Navarro was taken to the Nash County Jail where he is under a $250,000 secured bond.

He was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Zebulon Police Department and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

