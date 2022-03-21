Advertisement

Linda Garrou, former NC Senate budget leader, dies at 79

Linda Garrou died Saturday at a local hospital after suffering a stroke.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A top budget-writer in the North Carolina Senate when Democrats controlled the chamber in the 2000s has died.

The husband of former state Sen. Linda Garrou of Winston-Salem said Sunday that she died Saturday at a local hospital after suffering a stroke. Garrou was 79.

She served in the Senate for over a dozen years until she declined to seek reelection in 2012.

Her Senate colleagues included future U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan and Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper on Sunday recalled her as a champion for North Carolina through her “firm, steady leadership.”

A memorial service will be held Thursday at a Winston-Salem church.

