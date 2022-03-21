Advertisement

Two Lenoir County bridges closed for road work

The bridge will be closed for three days next week.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge in Lenoir County is scheduled to close this upcoming Monday.

The Oak Bridge along Highway 55 in Lenoir County is set to close for up to three days starting Monday.

The bridge crosses the Neuse River just northeast of Kinston.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will allow crews to perform maintenance work on the bridge.

Drivers can use Highway 11 and Highway 70 and British and Neuse roads to get around the work zone.

The Department of Transportation will also close the bridge on Highway 55 east over Jericho run starting at 8 a.m. Drivers should use Highway 11, Highway 70 and Neuse Road in the meantime.

Drivers should give themselves extra time for their commute use caution near the closure. The road is expected to reopen by the latest Tuesday evening.

