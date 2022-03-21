Greenville Choral Society performs to support Ukraine

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Choral Society had a concert Sunday evening at the Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

Half of the money donated will go to support “Doctors Without Borders,” who’s responding to the war in Ukraine.

The songs performed Sunday were written by composers Ashley Teasdale and the late Moses Hogan, who passed away 17 years ago.

In honor of Hogan, the choir sang some of his spirituals.

“So, we chose tonight to begin our concert by singing the national anthem of Ukraine,” director Andrew Roby said. “To stand in solidarity with them and kind of as an act of resistance, which I think music has often been, an act of resistance against violence an act of resistance against oppression.”

The Greenville Choral Society has members from across eastern North Carolina, including some who are in ECU’s music program.

The group will perform again on April 30th called the “Carolina in my Mind”.

If you want to get more information on the choral society you can visit here.

