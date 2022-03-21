Advertisement

Fired Martin County deputy charged with DWI

Hillard Wilson
Hillard Wilson(Martin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fired Martin County deputy sheriff has been charged with driving while impaired.

Court records show Hillard Wilson has a June 1st court date on the DWI and civil revocation of his driver’s license.

Wilson was fired after deputies say he was found impaired by alcohol in a patrol car Friday night.

Another deputy discovered Wilson parked in a parking lot of the Duck-Thru in Hamilton.

Wilson was working an off-duty assignment for the Town of Hamilton when he was found under the influence, according to a news release.

Sheriff Tim Manning said Wilson was fired immediately from the sheriff’s office, while the North Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the drunk driving case.

The sheriff said Wilson had been with them for a little over four years and had no other disciplinary actions.

The former deputy was released on a written promise to appear in court.

