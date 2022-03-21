Advertisement

Duplin County first responders help put out tractor trailer fire

Fire crews responded to a tractor trailer on I-40 Sunday.
Fire crews responded to a tractor trailer on I-40 Sunday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies in the east helped put out a tractor trailer fire on Sunday

Faison Fire & Rescue says the trailer caught fire on I-40. Photos show the trailer of the truck engulfed in flames.

Working trailer fire today on I-40. Units were out on the call for over 6 hrs. Thank you to Warsaw Fire, NCSHP,...

Posted by Faison Fire & Rescue on Sunday, March 20, 2022

Multiple departments, including Faison, Warsaw, the Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation and Sampson County all responded.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

