Duplin County first responders help put out tractor trailer fire
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies in the east helped put out a tractor trailer fire on Sunday
Faison Fire & Rescue says the trailer caught fire on I-40. Photos show the trailer of the truck engulfed in flames.
Multiple departments, including Faison, Warsaw, the Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation and Sampson County all responded.
Officials have not said what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
